15 September 2017

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: Mercedes-Benz Agrees in Principle to Resume Operations in Egypt

Negotiations with the German automobile company Mercedes-Benz to resume operations in Egypt have been successful, said Head of the Suez Canal Authority and the Chairman of the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCzone) Mohab Mamish on Friday 15/09/2017.

Mamish and his accompanying delegation conferred during the 67th International Motor Show (IAA) 2017, currently taking place in the German city of Frankfurt, with Mercedes-Benz senior officials, a statement by the SCzone indicated.

The two sides agreed in principle to restore the activities of the company in Egypt through establishing a logistic distribution center for redistribution in SCzone.

The SCzone head deemed the success of the negotiations an important step by the global automobile manufacturer toward backing the automotive industry in the economic zone.

