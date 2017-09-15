Egypt: Quartet Boycotts Qatar Due to Its Support for Terror - Egypt's UN Delegate

Egypt's permanent delegate to the UN Amr Ramadan has refuted allegations by Qatar's delegation to the Human Rights Council that the oil-rich country is under siege by the Arab anti-terror quartet.

The quartet has cut ties, in some aspects of cooperation, with Qatar in response to its support for terrorism and being implicated in attacks that left many Egyptians martyred and injured.

Qatar's support for terrorist organizations and their members violates international law as well as the resolutions of the Human Rights Council in this regard, Ramadan said during a discussion session held by the council in Geneva.