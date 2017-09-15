15 September 2017

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: Quartet Boycotts Qatar Due to Its Support for Terror - Egypt's UN Delegate

Tagged:

Related Topics

Egypt's permanent delegate to the UN Amr Ramadan has refuted allegations by Qatar's delegation to the Human Rights Council that the oil-rich country is under siege by the Arab anti-terror quartet.

The quartet has cut ties, in some aspects of cooperation, with Qatar in response to its support for terrorism and being implicated in attacks that left many Egyptians martyred and injured.

Qatar's support for terrorist organizations and their members violates international law as well as the resolutions of the Human Rights Council in this regard, Ramadan said during a discussion session held by the council in Geneva.

Egypt

Army Chief of Staff Probes With Japanese Defense Minister Joint Military Ties

Army Chief of Staff Mahmoud Hegazy met on Thursday the Japanese Defense Minister Tomohiro Yamamoto and his accompanying… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.