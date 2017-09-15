Egypt: FM Confers With Italian Counterpart On Promoting Relations

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry on Thursday conferred with his Italian counterpart Angelino Alfano, on the sidelines of a six-party ministerial meeting on Libya that was held in London.

During the meeting, Shoukry and Alfano discussed ways of promoting political, economic, military and security relations between the two countries, Egyptian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid said.

They hailed as "solid and historical" relations between Egypt and Italy, pointing out that the return of ambassadors to Cairo and Rome was a right decision.

The two top diplomats stressed commitment to continuing investigations into the murder of Italian student Giulio Regeni in Cairo.

Italian investments in Cairo, as well as a number of regional issues, were discussed in the meeting, Abu Zeid said. MENA