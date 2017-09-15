Egyptian-Italian Ties 'Historical' - Envoy

Egyptian Ambassador Hisham Badr asserted on Thursday 14/09/2017 that Italy is a key partner of Egypt at the political, economic, security and cultural levels.

The diplomat made the remarks Thursday before he heads for Rome to assume his duties Friday.

The naming of new ambassadors by the two countries reflected a strong will here and in Rome to revive normal relations, which, according to Badr, are also "historical".

Commenting on regional files, the diplomat said he eyes closer coordination with Rome to overcome challenges facing the region, atop of which illegal immigration and terrorism.