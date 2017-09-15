15 September 2017

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: Gafi Approves Establishing Four Investment Regions in Suez, Luxor

The board of directors of the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) approved establishing investment zones specialized in small and medium industries at the ring road in Ataqa district in Suez governorate.

This came during the third meeting in its new form under the Investment and International Cooperation Minister Sahar Nasr, according to the ministry's statement.

The region will include food stuffs, paper, electronic, construction materials industries in light of the presence of trained laborers and many natural resources such as coal.

The GAFI approved also establishing two investment zones specialized in poultry production in Isna and Armant in Luxor governorate.

The minister stressed the importance of developing the investment zones and improving the facilities to lure investments.

The authority approved also establishing investment regions specialized in land reclamation in Armant in Luxor Governorate. MENA

