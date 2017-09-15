Egypt: Three Extremely Dangerous Takfiris Killed in North Sinai - Military Spokesman

Security bodies in North Sinai managed to kill three extremely dangerous Takfiris.

In a statement, the military spokesman stressed that this comes as part of the ongoing efforts of the Armed Forces to fight terrorist elements.

The military spokesman said that the three Takfiris were killed before they target one of the security posts in North Sinai.

Explosive charges, a number of weapons, ammunition, communication devices and a large sum of money were found in their possession, the spokesman reiterated.

The law enforcement forces at the second field army continue its operations to uproot terrorist hotbeds and terrorism in North Sinai.