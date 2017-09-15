Egypt: Leadership Training Programs for Public Servants Announced

The Ministry of Planning announced on Thursday a government plan to provide training for young leaders at public administrative entities in cooperation with Paris ESLSCA Business School.

The plan is part of a sustainable development strategy that was adopted in light of the Egypt Vision 2030, the ministry said.

The initiative is expected to help 1,500 public servants to train and get licenses, diplomas and Master's degrees in business management.

The three-phased program helps young leaders with at least five-year experience in the field to get the degrees from Paris ESLSCA Business School. MENA