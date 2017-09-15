Egypt Condemns London Terror Attack

Egypt condemned the terror attack that hit earlier a packed London Underground train in the south-west of London at Parsons Green Underground station, leaving 22 people wounded.

In a statement on Friday 15/09/2017, The Egyptian Foreign Ministry wished speedy recovery for the injured.

The ministry stressed Egypt's solidarity with the British government and people in their fight against terrorism.

The ministry underlined the importance of drumming up international efforts to uproot terrorism.

The ministry called for adopting an all-out perspective in dealing with the phenomenon of terrorism.