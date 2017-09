Assistant of Foreign Minister for Protocol Affairs Ayman Mosharafa met Thursday with newly-appointed Italian ambassador to Egypt Giampaolo Cantini at the ministry's headquarters in Cairo.

Cantini presented a copy of his credentials to Mosharafa during the meeting.

In addition, Cantini also met with the newly-appointed Egyptian ambassador to Italy Hisham Badr who is expected to leave Cairo in the coming hours to assume his duties in Rome. (MENA)