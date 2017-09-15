Egypt: EGX Indexes Surge Over Past Week

The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) gained about EGP 14.2 billion over the past week.

Market capital rose two percent, registering EGP 719.6 billion, compared to EGP 705.4 billion the previous week, the EGX said in its weekly report.

The benchmark EGX 30 index increased 1.32 percent, closing at 13,611 points, while the EGX 70 index of the small and mid-cap enterprises hiked 7.74 percent, hitting 743 points.

According to the report, the all-embracing EGX 100 index soared 5.58 percent over the past week, recording 1,652 points. MENA