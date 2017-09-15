15 September 2017

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: Army Chief of Staff Probes With Japanese Defense Minister Joint Military Ties

Army Chief of Staff Mahmoud Hegazy met on Thursday the Japanese Defense Minister Tomohiro Yamamoto and his accompanying delegation, currently visiting Egypt.

The meeting took up the latest developments in the Middle East region and its repercussions at the regional and international levels.

The two sides tackled also issues related to promoting joint cooperation and military ties in light of the recent visit of the chief of staff to Tokyo.

Hegazy hailed the historic relations binding the two friendly countries, voicing keenness on expanding partnership and bilateral cooperation in the military and technical fields to face the challenges that threaten security as well as stability of the region and the world.

For his part, the Japanese Defense Minister stressed that Egypt and his country share identical points of view pertaining many files and issues that represent a challenge to international security and peace.

He further stressed Japan's keenness on boosting joint cooperation in the defense domains.

The get-together was attended be a number of top brass and the Japanese Ambassador here. MENA

