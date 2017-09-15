Egypt Successfully Organized Financial Inclusion Int'l Conf. - AFI's Top Official

Egypt has successfully organized the international conference on financial inclusion, being the largest one of its kind with more than 90 countries participating, Executive Director of the Alliance for Financial Inclusion (AFI) Alfred Hannig said on Thursday.

The participation of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi in the conference proves Egypt's commitment to boosting the financial inclusion activities and maintaining the delivery of financial services to all groups of the society, Hannig told MENA.

The economic reforms currently implemented by Cairo will contribute to backing financial inclusion and monetary stability, he said.

Meanwhile, Hannig stressed that the Arab initiative on financial inclusion, to be signed during the conference, embodies the Arab states' awareness of the importance of financial inclusion in fostering sustainable development.

The countries taking part in the conference will exchange their success stories in boosting financial inclusion, which would in turn promote the targets outlined in the United Nations' sustainable development plan for the year 2030, he noted. MENA