Gambia: Fake Lawyer Convicted

Principal Magistrate Hilary U. Abeke of the Kanifing Magistrates' Court recently convicted one Tim Akpo Bisong, after he was found guilty of obtaining money by false pretence.

The particulars of offence on count one stated that the accused person between July and August 2015 at Latrikunda German in the Kanifing Municipality by false pretence and with intent to defraud, obtained the sum of D68,800 from one Patricia Nnamonu, Charles Nnamonu, Mrs Freema, Pastor Noble and Pastor Arnes B. Jassey.

The particulars of offence on count two stated that the accused person, Tim Akpo Bisong between the months of July and August 2015 at Latrikunda German by false pretence and with intent to defraud, obtained the sum of D110,000 from the aforementioned persons with the pretext that he has fuel treatment product in which the said Patricia Nnamonu would be a distributor which representation was false and he knew to be false.

According to the prosecution's evidence, the accused person was said to have presented himself to all his victims as a lawyer and invited them to a seminar.

The accused person admitted that he collected the various sum of money from his clients/ victims or persons named in the charge sheet.

In sentencing the accused, the court declared that it considers the accused plea of mitigation and also counsel, E.A. Gomez's plea of mitigation made on his behalf.

The trial magistrate disclosed that the court instead of punishing the accused under custodian or mandatory sentence of five years imprisonment on each of the counts, the court would invoke section 29 and 31 of the Criminal Code and sentenced the accused to pay the sum of D10,000 on each count or in default to serve one year imprisonment on each count.

The court further ordered him to pay the sum of D300,000 to all the victims named in the charge sheet as compensation or the money received from the victims respectively or in default to serve two years imprisonment.