Gambia: 'We Can't Develop Our Nation Without Education'

The National Coordinator of Education for all Campaign Network has stated that they cannot develop the nation if education was lagging behind.

Siyat Gaye made the statement while delivering a speech at the opening of a two-day capacity building training workshop for EFANet members.

The forum was organized by Education for All Campaign Network the Gambia (EFANet) for its members and other partners.

Held at the Regional Educational Directorate Region 1 in Kanifing, the aim was to bring members together to share information and also reflect on their successful stories to see the progress made, some of their challenges and map out the way forward.

According to him, the aim of EFANet is to influence policy changers by mobilising, building and strengthening the capacity of civil society organisations in order to complement government's effort in defending education as a fundamental human right.

For his part, the chairperson of EFANet, Bakary Badjie, said the forum provides them the leverage to put their act together by way of sharing information and ideas, supporting each other and continue networking.

Badjie challenged all participants to take the forum seriously in order to see the way forward, noting that the essence of any training was not only to acquire the requisite skill but more importantly to apply the skills learned.

He said that EFANet has been in existence for many years and over the years they have made reasonable progress.

Sajar AK Sanyang, the chairperson of the Association of Lower Basic School Heads, also spoke at the forum and thanked EFANet for supporting them all the time.

Sanyang described the forum as very timely and also challenged the participants to make the best use of it.