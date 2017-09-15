Gambia Return Home After Wafu Cup of Nations Exit

The Gambia national team have returned from Ghana after their recent exit from the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations.

The Scorpions lost to the host nation Ghana 1-0 in the opening game of the sub-regional football championship which resulted to their early exit.

The Gambia will now hang their boots and will now switch their attention to their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers at home to Algeria in March 2018.

The Gambia are with zero point in group D of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers after losing away to Benin 1-0 in their opening fixtures in June 2017 in Cotonou.