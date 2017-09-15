Gambia: Milan Share Boot With Farokono in East Nawettan

The 2016 knockout cup champion Milan FC on 13 September 2017 drew 1-1 with Farokono FC in the ongoing Serrekunda East Sports Development organisation played at Serrekunda East Mini Stadium at 3pm.

While on the same day at 5pm Leeds United FC beat Milan Rosseneri FC 1-0.

The weekend fixtures are as follows: Fri, 15 September 2017 Rangers FC will battle with Nguma F.C at 3pm, while on the same day at 5pm T.Central will lock horns with United Stars F.C.

Elsewhere on Saturday 16 September 2017 Bradford FC entertained Cassa FC in the early kick-off at 9am, while Uprising FC will rub shoulders with Ebbeh GI at the 3pm encounter. On the same day at 17:00hrs Latrikunda United F.C face Manchester United.

On Sunday Leeds United FC vs Zurich FC at 9 am kick-off, while on the same day Handover FC vs United Stars at 3pm, and 17:00hrs Abuko United FC vs Farokono FC.