Gambia: GFF Prexy Inaugurates Super Nawettan Organising Committee

Lamin Kabba Bajo, president of the Gambia Football Federation, recently presided over the inauguration of the FiBank-sponsored Super Nawettan 2017 Local Organizing Committee. The committee, chaired by Retired Lieutenant General Lang Tombong Tamba, also includes representatives from all the zones.

The 2017 Super Nawettan Zonal Football tournament is sponsored by FiBank, a patronage the tournament has been enjoying for the third time running from the Gambia's prestigious bank.

The FiBank Super Nawettan is expected to kick off in October 2017 with 12 zones to partake in the summer football.

The champions Gunjur will open the tournament in grand style at a date to be announced later by the Local Organizing Committee.