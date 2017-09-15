Gambia: Polish University, Green World Convene Free Open Day for University Students

Collegium Civitas, a Polish University based in Warsaw in partnership with Green World Natural Solution in The Gambia over the weekend convened a free open day for university students and media with the aim to start recruiting Gambian students with a possible European scholarship for the most outstanding students.

The university offers courses such as news media and journalism, management and marketing, international relations and diplomacy, security and information analysis, sociology, culture and art and Psychology and coaching.

Speaking to journalists at the Green World office, the deputy director for International Cooperation of Collegium University, Wojciech Duranowski, said his visit to The Gambia was meant to promote his university's English programs in the West African country.

He said the university used to recruit students in The Gambia and are ready to restart partnering with the country again, especially in the new dispensation.

"I believe this is a right moment for us to come back to The Gambia and I hope the two countries will benefit immensely in this cooperation," he said.

He stressed that the university has been voted as one of the best universities in Poland on several occasions, saying they have students from all over the world.

He disclosed that they are the only university that has a former President as a lecturer and they have one lecturer for every five students, which is quite incredible compared to other Universities.

He said the university's tuitions fee is also very cheap compared to other universities in Europe.

"We are also thinking of partnering with the University of The Gambia, the Ministry of Higher Education and all the relevant authorities in the future to ensure the relationship is extended to the highest level," he said.

He said students learning at the University could also have the opportunity to work as there are employment opportunities available.