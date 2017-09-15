Gambia: Go-Wamer Boosts Parks and Wildlife With Equipment

The Governance of Marine and Management of coastal resources dubbed Go-Wamer, yesterday gave out materials to the Department of Parks and Wildlife management at a ceremony held at the Nature Reserve in Abuko.

The donated materials included 20 wheelbarrows, 20 cutlasses, 20 garden forks, 20 spades, 20 shovels, 20 rakes and 200 hand gloves worth a hundred thousand dalasis.

Speaking at the presentation, the national expert and coordinator of Go-Wamer project in The Gambia, Babanding Kanyi, said the Go-Wamer project is funded by the European Union and is being implemented by UNDP, Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Natural Resources.

He said they have chalked three positive results in the Go-Wamer project and the result is to strengthen and develop initiatives for the management of marine and coastal resources that touches the department of parks and wildlife management.

"We have developed two management plans with the department of parks and wildlife management for Tanbi Wetland and Bao Bolong," he declared.

He divulged that for Tanbi National Park, one of the recommended actions is to conduct beach cleansing exercise as well as present these materials to parks and wildlife management to conduct the exercise.

He pointed out that dumpsites are a source of pollution in the marine protected areas and the material donated would play a key role for the environmental cleanup exercise as well as improve biodiversity and enhance the environment.

Receiving the donated items, the assistant director of department of parks and wildlife management, Ousainou Touray, stressed that the sustainability in the natural resources management in the marine protection was vital.

He noted that the Go-Wamer project had been in existence for the past three to four years, saying presently they are gradually bringing the project to a close.

"The material donated to us will play a vital role towards the sustenance of Tanbi National Park as well as to embark on environmental cleanup in Tanbi to protect the area from pollution," he said.

Amie Touray from the department of parks and wildlife management thanked the Go-Wamer project for donating the materials to them.

He said that the donated materials came at a right time and it would help them greatly in the restoration exercise in Tanbi.

"We will use the material for its intended purpose," he promised.