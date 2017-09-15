Gambia: Faala Kunku Utd Maintain Command Lead in Sanyang Nawettan

Faala Kunku United FC on Wednesday thrashed Falcons FC 3-1 to maintain their command lead in the 2017 Darboe Jula Real Estate Agency-sponsored Sanyang nawettan played at the Sanyang football field.

Lamin B. Bojang and Andrew Mendy were on the score sheet for Faala Kunku United FC in the game.

Lamin Korteh's lone strike in the game only proved to be a consolation goal for Falcons FC in the game.

Sanchaba United FC beat Reliance FC 2-1; Bubacarr Kebbeh and Dodou Sima were on target for Sanchaba United in the game.

Yaya Saidy's lone strike proved to be a consolation goal for Reliance FC in the game.

Elsewhere, Balanta Mission defeated PS United FC 1-0.