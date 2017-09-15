15 September 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Red Star Family Latest Causality in Gunjur Nawettan

By Lamin Darboe

Red Star Family FC are the latest causality in the 2017 Green Vision International Real Estate Company Limited and Golden Leads Fish Progressing Company Limited-sponsored Gunjur nawettan season.

The red boys lost to debutants Blaness FC 1-0 in their second group B fixtures played at the Gunjur Nyamina Football Field on Wednesday.

Red Star Family FC drew goalless with Commit FC in their opening group B encounter prior to their 1-0 defeat to Blaness FC, who lost to Sibindinto FC 2-0 in their opening group B game.

Red Star Family FC and Blaness FC both needed a win to keep their hopes of reaching the quarterfinal as well as to avoid relegation and stay in the nawettan proper next year.

Blaness FC did snatch the vital three points to land their first-ever win in Gunjur wet season biggest football jamboree after losing to Sibindinto 2-0 in their opening group B fixtures.

Red Star Family now need to beat Sibindinto FC massively in their final group B fixtures on Sunday to advance to the quarterfinal after losing to Blaness FC 2-0 in their second group B encounter.

Blaness FC are second-place in group B and need a draw against Commit FC in their final group B match and hope Sibindinto FC draw with Red Star Family in their final group B game to sail to the quarterfinal.

