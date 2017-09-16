South Africa: Many Lessons for KPMG - and Other State Capture Collaborators

opinion

As SAVE SOUTH AFRICA, we are encouraged by the outcomes of our campaign against KPMG, and the impact of people's pressure. We are also very pleased with this public accountability - but it's not good enough.

KPMG's collusion with the real rogues in SARS has destabilised our finance ministry, compromised SARS and resulted in loss of some of the finest public servants. The adequacy of the steps they've taken today must be measured against this damaging impact on South Africa.

Their experience over the past few days should serve as a reminder to all South African corporates that they will be held accountable - whether today, tomorrow or next year - for collaborating with state capture.

After intense public pressure, KPMG has been forced to get rid of nine executives, retract its hugely damaging report on SARS, attempt to deal with fundamental reputational damage, and an offer to "pay back the money".

We demand:

That the auditing profession looks deeply into the causes of...