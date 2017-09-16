15 September 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Many Lessons for KPMG - and Other State Capture Collaborators

Tagged:

Related Topics

opinion

As SAVE SOUTH AFRICA, we are encouraged by the outcomes of our campaign against KPMG, and the impact of people's pressure. We are also very pleased with this public accountability - but it's not good enough.

KPMG's collusion with the real rogues in SARS has destabilised our finance ministry, compromised SARS and resulted in loss of some of the finest public servants. The adequacy of the steps they've taken today must be measured against this damaging impact on South Africa.

Their experience over the past few days should serve as a reminder to all South African corporates that they will be held accountable - whether today, tomorrow or next year - for collaborating with state capture.

After intense public pressure, KPMG has been forced to get rid of nine executives, retract its hugely damaging report on SARS, attempt to deal with fundamental reputational damage, and an offer to "pay back the money".

As Save South Africa, we are encouraged by the outcomes of our campaign against KPMG, and the impact of people's pressure. We are also very pleased with this public accountability - but it's not good enough.

We demand:

That the auditing profession looks deeply into the causes of...

South Africa

Top Global Audit Firm Cleans Out Its South African Stables

The scandal over the “capture” of the South African state by President Jacob Zuma's friends, the Gupta… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.