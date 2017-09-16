Nigeria: Cholera - Borno Death Toll Hits 44

Death toll as a result of cholera outbreak in Borno State has risen to 44, the State Commissioner of Health, Dr. Haruna Mshelia revealed on Friday.

The outbreak which has become a yearly occurrence in the troubled state, hit hard at internally displaced persons (IDPs) camps, where many of the death and affected victims were recorded.

Mshelia, who addressed a press conference, said to combat the disease and prevent future outbreak, vaccination would immediately commence in four local governments that have been identified as flashpoint.

He said the vaccination was to ensure the disease did not spread to other areas in the state after recording almost 2,000 cholera cases within two weeks.

Mshelia said: "We are embarking on vaccination as from Monday to ensure will stop Cholera from spreading.

"The vaccination has 80 per cent protection and anybody above one year can take. A total of 1926 cholera cases were recorded after the outbreak at Muna IDPs camp which later spread to Dikwa and Monguno."

He disclosed that the vaccination exercise would be carried out in Maiduguri, Dikwa, Jere and Monguno worse hit by the outbreak. He attributed poor hygiene and sanitation among IDPs to the cause of the outbreak.

He said the state government with other partner organisations established Cholera treatment centres (CTC) as soon as the outbreak was confirmed.

Mshelia said in order to combat the spread of the disease, disinfection of toilets/latrines and sensitization on personal hygiene were carried out.

He commiserated with the families of those that died in the cholera outbreak. He also commended the international partners for their support in tackling the outbreak.