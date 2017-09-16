Zambia: Multichoice Treating Zambians Like "Bloody Cinderella" - Senior Journalist

Distinguished journalist Edem Djokotoe says South African pay television channel Multichoice is taking Zambians for a ride.

Djokotoe is particularly upset that SuperSport will not show the Carnelo Alvarez fight this weekend.

He said some channels are filled with content for an Afrikaans audience.

Djokotoe, a key feature in the Zambia media, says it was sad Multichoice had continued to treat Zambians as third class citizens.

BELOW IS WHAT EDEM DJOKOTOE WRITES

It's official. Multichoice treats those of us who live outside South Africa as third-class citizens. And if they think they will pressurise me to take down my complaint like they've done to one Eugine Phiri, theyve got another thing coming because I won't. Not when I am a paying customer and they treat me like my Kwacha aint shit.

We all have our reasons for subscribing. I was big on Premium because of boxing-as in live world championship boxing fought in Madison Square Garden, the MGM Grand, The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, at Wembley in London or wherever big money scraps could be organised. Never mind all those crazy game shows and Afrikaans channels I care two hoots about. As long as I could watch my No. 1 sport and keep abreast with What's What in The Fight Game.

And then, one day, without warning, they stopped showing us elite boxing fights and decided that we were better off watching Golden Gloves and fisticuffs from East London . The so-called best of South African boxing from town halls in the Eastern Cape.. Folks, if that is the level of boxing I want, I could mosey on down to Matero all day long and watch bloods trading leather in dingy little venues where their skill set isnt too different from my own. That's like taking away the EPL and La Liga from soccer lovers only to give them league games from Outer Mongolia where there are more mountain goats per square kilometre than there are people!

Anyway, you con us into believing that you'd seen the error of your ways and would start treating us to The Fight Game like you used to do. All you did was show us The Money Fight which, as any aficionado of pugilism will tell you, wasnt a real boxing match. There is no such thing as The Money Belt. It is not a title sanctioned by any of the boxing bodies. That fight was all about money, period. Yet you showed it and we got our fill of the novelty.

Now, tomorrow night, the world will wake up to what is arguably The Fight of the Year. Genaddy Golovkin steps into the ring to fight Canelo Alvarez to determine who is the baddest middlweight on the planet. This here fight, which has taken years to seal, is the only fight in town and we all want to watch it. But all you've done, MultiChoice, is to show us the hype and to take us through the countdown-only to make it clear that the fight is only available to viewers in South Africa. Now if this isnt treating us like bloody Cinderella, then I dont know what is.

Now you know exactly what I think of you. I have said my piece and it is either you get with the programme and note down a genuine complaint by an old client who is as pissed off as hell with you. Do I speak Afrikaans to be saddled with all those Boer channels? Aikona wena. I dont want!!!

It has taken me the better part of 15 minutes to vent my spleen at an infernal time of the morning when normal people should be sleeping but I needed the peace and quiet to put my thoughts together for your benefit and on behalf of many subscribers who feel as cheated and as slighted by your lack of consideration like I do.

Just know that I will not take down this complaint, no matter who makes a song and dance about it. It is, after all, my wall, and last time I checked, freedom of expression, was still a basic human right. You heard.