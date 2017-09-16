Nigeria: Oluwo Seeks Bilateral Ties With Ilorin On Common Interest

A first class traditional ruler in Osun state, Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi has called for bilateral ties between the people of Iwo and Ilorin in order to promote religious, economic and political interest of the two ancient communities.

Oba Akanbi, who made the call in Ilorin, during his royal homage visit to the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu Gambari at his palace, said that, "there is no doubt that the two communities have the same ancestral ties and this should be protected for the common good of the two communities."

According to him, the ties between the two cities were broken for years and have cost them opportunities, hence, there was urgent need to reconnect so as to add values to the socio well-being of the two communities. He said, "Our ancestors were well versed and connected in Islamic knowledge. We were intimate brothers in Islam, kindness and knowledge and, to attest to this affinity, Iwo is called Geri Malami while Ilorin is Geri Alimi, but the interaction between the duo is not cordial as before and this is one of the primary reasons for my visit.

"Iwo should be seen as Ilorin while I address Ilorin as Iwo from today. We are both bastion of Islamic knowledge and culture and that shall continue to be sustained as laid by the early scholars of the two states.

"The two Islamic states are divinely established to possess many identical features extending to names starting with letter I which stands for Islam, Iwo and Ilorin."

Oba Akanbi, who was accompanied on the visit by 10 traditional rulers and 20 chiefs, described Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Gambari "as an astute and true father, who sees to the well-being of his subjects and promote their political will through relevance in administering Nigeria." In his remark, Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Gambari eulogised Oluwo of Iwo for his sense of history and understanding, promising unquenchable interaction with Iwo.

Emir affirmed Iwo as a twin home to Ilorin, the closest and well connected to each other on Islamic knowledge and teachings in the whole western region.

He, however, assured that the Ilorin Emirates was wholeheartedly ready for bilateral relationship with Oluwo and urged citizens of the two cities to be one like never before.