Kenya's government cut its 2017 economic growth forecast on Friday to 5.5 per cent from an initial 5.9 per cent, a senior Treasury official said.

Kamau Thugge, the Treasury principal secretary, said growth would then rise to 6.5 per cent per year in the medium term.

"This is contingent on having good weather," he told a meeting convened to discuss budget preparation.

Mr Thugge later told Reuters this year's forecast was reduced due to a severe drought in the first half of 2017.