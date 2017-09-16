15 September 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria's D'Tigers Overpower Senegal, Zoom Into Afrobasket Final

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Tunde Eludini

The Nigeria senior men's basketball team, D'Tigers, have qualified for the final of the 2017 Afrobasket championship following their hard-earned 76-71 win over Senegal on Friday night.

Though they were stretched, D'Tigers were on top of their game as they won three of the four quarters in Friday's semifinal clash.

At the end of the first quarter, D'Tigers established a-15-12 points lead over their opponents.

The second and third quarters were also fiercely contested but the Nigerian men nicked it at 19-17 and 18-16.

While Senegal won the final quarter 26-24, it was not enough to deny Nigeria a place in the final.

Senegal were trying to reach the final for the first time since 2005; but they were denied yet again this time by D'Tigers who are keen on successfully defending the title they won two year ago.

Nigeria will face Tunisia in Saturday's final.

Nigeria

Cholera - Borno Death Toll Hits 44

Death toll as a result of cholera outbreak in Borno State has risen to 44, the State Commissioner of Health, Dr. Haruna… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.