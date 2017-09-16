Nigeria: Yemi Blaq, Femi Branch, Judith Audu in Obsession

Following the success of their initial partnership earlier in the year on Stormy Hearts, one of the critically acclaimed movies of 2017, Judith Audu Production, headed by Nollywood actress Judith Audu, has again partnered Iroko Partners Limited to release another feature film titled Obsession.

The movie, tells the story of how the lives of a supposedly perfect couple became complicated after they both cross paths over possessive and obsessed people that made their lives difficult.

Announcing the new project, Audu said both production houses would bring to live another great story, adding that it is nothing like anybody has seen before.

"We are pulling the stops for this movie. Any movie we produce raises the bar for our next feature film and this will be reflected in Obsession. We intend to continue with the thorough nature our productions are known for," she stated.

The movie, which is her third feature film is written by Rita Onwurah and directed by Uduak-Obong Patrick. It features actors Yemi Blaq, Femi Branch, Odera Olivia Orji, Ifu Ennada, Judith Audu, and Oludara Egerton Shyngle, among others.

Audu's debut production, Just Not Married was rated as one of the best films of 2016. It was also among the eight feature films that made it to the Toronto International Film Festival's city-to-city showcase.