Nigeria: 'Music Is a Mission for Me', Nwanegbo

For upcoming gospel musician, Gloria Nwanegbo, music is a mission. It is ministering to the spiritual needs of the people and plays an important role to trigger God's intervention in the affairs of men.

According to the 19 years old and daughter of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) pastor in-charge of six European nations, Mike Nwanegbo, it is used to teach the gospel in a unique way.

"Gospel songs have positive vibes. So, whether you have a bad day, the moment you start playing gospel songs you are already in a better mood. The aim is to touch people's soul," she said.

As a soloist, she likes everything being calm, but some times loud and groovy. She explained that there are different kinds of singers, adding that some, when they come out to sing, the listener starts feeling the song and already singing the song even before the start.

"That is the kind of singer I want to be. I'm more of a calm person and I'm focusing on the young people, but this does not mean I'm shutting out the older audience. My desire is to see the young rise and embrace the power in gospel music.

"Christians should be reckoned with in the world at large. I want to contribute my quarter in propagating the gospel of Christ Jesus. Christians can change the world economy by presenting it to God. There is no limit," she quipped.

She believes with her study of Mythological studies -- the study of God through missions -- at the university, she is being equipped to actualize her mission as a missionary.

Though, yet to debut with a single, Gloria says production has been completed on her much anticipated project. "We are still in the process of finding a title for it and we are adding more things to the song before it would officially be released. It is just remaining adding a few things to it."

According to her, she looks up to Sinach, Kiki Sherad as mentors. "I love Sinach, I love the power she carries when she sings; she has so much grace. I also love this American artiste called Kiki Sherad, she has been singing since she was quite young and I really enjoy her music."

On her relationship with Steve Crown, she said, "I met him when he came to Belgium for his concert, and since then he has been in good relationship with my Father. From there he agreed to use my song. Actually, his younger brother is my producer under Lakelight Entertainment, which owned by Steve Crown."

Born in England and lived in there for two years before moving to Belgium, growing up in Europe is very different because everybody is very preserved. People don't have that experience of everybody being so close unlike in Nigeria.

"It is like everybody is separated. Growing up in Europe is kind of interesting because you get a different mindset and when you come back to your country your mindset changes."