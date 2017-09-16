Nigeria: OPC, Kalu Sue for Peace Over Military, Ipob Crisis

Former Governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu has sued for peace in the Southeast following the face off between the Nigeria Army and members of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB).

In similar vein, the National Coordinator, Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), Otunba Gani Adams condemned the militarization of some part of the region under Operation Python Dance, in the obvious attempt to arrest the growing influence of the leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu.

Adams however canvassed dialogue to the military option in resolving the issues at stake. In a statement yesterday, the former governor decried the needless loss of lives in the state and also commiserated with the families of the bereaved.

Expressing his disturbance by the development, Kalu, who just returned from the United States said he resolved to engage in extensive consultations to see to the end of the unrest and fear the alleged army incursions in many areas of Abia state has created.

He also called on IPOB to remain law abiding as he consults with the federal authorities and IPOB stakeholders towards finding a common ground to the alarming crisis.

However, OPC in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Yinka Oguntimehin said the agitation of IPOB would be fruitfully addressed through dialogue rather than the military option being adopted by the Federal Government.

The OPC said the nation's democracy is daily being threatened by sundry issues, chief among them injustice, security and the economy, which it said could naturally be resolved without bloodletting if the Federal Government could be sincere enough to take the best possible option of restructuring the country.