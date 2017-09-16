16 September 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: FCT Resident Doctors Resume Duty, Call for Public Understanding

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Luminous Jannamike

Abuja — As members of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) resumed duty in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), they have called for public understanding.

Speaking to Vanguard on Friday, the President of the association, Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Abuja, Dr. Emmanuel Obaye, appealed to the public to understand that the recent strike action by resident doctors was not geared towards punishing sick members of the society, but to compel the federal government to listen to their demands for better healthcare service for all

According to him, their demands aim at ensuring the interests of both healthcare-givers and healthcare-receivers were protected.

He added that doing the contrary whether covertly or overtly would go against the ethics of the medical profession.

Dr. Obaye accused the government of trying to destroy the health system in the country and continue its promotion of medical tourism to other countries, if not checked by well-meaning groups and individuals.

"The hallmark of our 10-day strike action was getting the government to agree to submit our demands.

"Any serious government would agree with us in regards to what we are demanding for; knowing fully that the health care system in the country is almost in a comatose condition," he said.

Obaye reiterated that at the next general meeting of the association which comes up in two weeks' time, the efforts of the Federal Government towards meeting their demands will be appraised and the next line of action will be made public.

"For now, resident doctors in Abuja are fully mobilized and motivated to work as you can observe. We will not relent in providing the best quality of service to the people even as we press the government to improve the poor service conditions in the health sector," he assured.

Nigeria

Cholera - Borno Death Toll Hits 44

Death toll as a result of cholera outbreak in Borno State has risen to 44, the State Commissioner of Health, Dr. Haruna… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.