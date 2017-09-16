Nigeria: FCT Resident Doctors Resume Duty, Call for Public Understanding

Abuja — As members of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) resumed duty in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), they have called for public understanding.

Speaking to Vanguard on Friday, the President of the association, Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Abuja, Dr. Emmanuel Obaye, appealed to the public to understand that the recent strike action by resident doctors was not geared towards punishing sick members of the society, but to compel the federal government to listen to their demands for better healthcare service for all

According to him, their demands aim at ensuring the interests of both healthcare-givers and healthcare-receivers were protected.

He added that doing the contrary whether covertly or overtly would go against the ethics of the medical profession.

Dr. Obaye accused the government of trying to destroy the health system in the country and continue its promotion of medical tourism to other countries, if not checked by well-meaning groups and individuals.

"The hallmark of our 10-day strike action was getting the government to agree to submit our demands.

"Any serious government would agree with us in regards to what we are demanding for; knowing fully that the health care system in the country is almost in a comatose condition," he said.

Obaye reiterated that at the next general meeting of the association which comes up in two weeks' time, the efforts of the Federal Government towards meeting their demands will be appraised and the next line of action will be made public.

"For now, resident doctors in Abuja are fully mobilized and motivated to work as you can observe. We will not relent in providing the best quality of service to the people even as we press the government to improve the poor service conditions in the health sector," he assured.