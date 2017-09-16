KPMG still have a long way to go to rectify the damage done through the collusion of senior management with a certain element within SARS that directly contributed to 'state capture' and gave legitimacy to the victimisation of good, honest professionals and managers.

These were the views of former finance minister Pravin Gordhan, who gave the keynote address at the 50th anniversary of the Kharwarstan Civic Association.

"They have a long, long way to go to own up to what actually happened between their senior forensic investigators and the SARS managers from 2015 onwards."

Asked if the revoking of the KPMG report exonerated him, Gordhan responded, "Exonerates me? I was never guilty of anything to be exonerated of in the first place," he said to a loud round of applause.

"There is a lot more to come out which will show that the current KPMG report is still a cover-up, it is far less than adequate," he said.

Give them jobs

Gordhan said KPMG still needed to answer for the ramifications of the initial "Rogue Unit" report.

"Remember as a result of what KPMG did, in collaboration with SARS management, if you leave the Guptas aside, you have affected the livelihood, the jobs [and] the income security of a number of senior people, some of whom have given 30, 40 years of their lives to the liberation struggle."

"They don't deserve this in a democracy, and someone has to pay a price for that."

"KPMG must give them all jobs, because they lost their jobs as a result of the falsification of all the information."

Gordhan said, while he did not want to go into detail as the matter was with his attorneys, there were a lot of facts that still needed to come out with regards to exactly what had been done by KPMG's senior representative during the forensic investigation.

"When those facts come out, KPMG will have to issue another 10 to 20-page statement to explain themselves," he said.

Apologists not welcome

Gordhan also took a swipe at the recent spate of public apologies following the exposure of their wrongdoing in relation to state capture.

"Ask the people who come here as apologists for basically stealing public money and finding all sorts of fake reasons to cover up."

"How come a big organisation like Bell Pottinger suddenly collapses. It collapses because it's been exposed for the kind of mischief that it engaged in and the damage it has done to our country.

"This is our country, why the hell do we allow people from London or for anywhere else to come around to South Africa, and that includes KPMG International, to come and mess around with our democracy, take our money and cover up for people who are actually stealing our money," he said."The truth is coming out, the only question is, is it the people who are exposing and opposing corruption who are going to be threatened and intimidated and pursued by law enforcement agencies or is it the corrupt, who are taking your tax money every day and abusing it, that are going to be pursued and dealt with in the way they should be dealt with."

