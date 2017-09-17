Uganda: Two Police Officers Killed, Several Injured in Kalerwe Armed Robbery

Kampala — Two police officers and a civilian have been confirmed dead following a shootout between police and suspected armed robbers who attacked Denovo bread company workers at Kalerwe near Total Petrol station along Gayaza road.

Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, Mr Emilian Kayima identified the deceased as SPC Mubiru, SPC Moses Karungi and Kasirye Ssengonzi, the driver of the Noah car in which the workers were travelling.

According to Kayima, the incident happened on Saturday evening at about 9pm.

"Some other people were injured and the assailants fled the scene," said Mr Kayima.

The incident happened just hours after five suspected thugs had raided Mponye police post, in Makindye West constituency-Kabalagala Police Division and hacked an officer who was on duty before varnishing with his gun.