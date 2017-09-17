Nigeria: Assets Tracking, Critical to Anti-Corruption Fight, ICPC Scribe Asserts

The Secretary, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Dr. Musa Abubakar, has asserted that assets tracing, recovery and management is essential component in the fight against corruption.

The Commission's new scribe said this in a welcome address at a training programme for staff of anti-corruption agencies held at the Anti-Corruption Academy of Nigeria (ACAN), Keffi, Nasarawa State. The statement was posted on the website of the commission.

Abubakar, who represented commission's acting Chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Bako, said assets tracing and recovery was even more germane now given the quantum of the nation's wealth that had been stolen by some individuals.

"Contemporary techniques in recovery of these stolen assets and management of same will go a long way in deterring future corrupt public officers. It will also go a long way in boosting the needed funds and assets of the country for overall development and well-being of the citizens.

"I must confess that I am excited to be here today. This is my first time of coming to the Academy, which I have heard so much about before being appointed Secretary to this Commission. I am impressed with the level of infrastructure I have seen so far, which I am told was achieved with limited resources. The serene atmosphere here, which is far from the hustle and bustle of the city, is ideal for intellectual activities," he said.

The Adamawa Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Malam Bala Sanga, said corruption was a deviant behaviour and that perpetrators must not be allowed to enjoy the proceeds of their crime.

Sanga explained that the primary purpose of recovery was to deny criminals the benefits derivable from their criminal activities and that it had to be pursued to its logical conclusion.

The three -day training organised by ICPC, featured participants from the commission, the EFCC, the Code of Conduct Bureau and the Assets Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON). It was aimed at equipping the anti-corruption operatives with the requisite skills and capacity to trace, recover and efficiently manage stolen assets.