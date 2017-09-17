17 September 2017

Zimbabwe Standard (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Kwesé TV Taken Off Air

Kwesé TV has suspended operations following a decision by the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) to appeal to the Supreme Court, a High Court ruling that gave Econet Media's pay-per view service the greenlight to operate in the country.

High Court judge Justice Charles Hungwe two weeks ago gave Kwesé TV, through its partner, Dr Dish, the nod to broadcast before BAZ lawyers filed a notice of appeal at the Supreme Court.

BAZ is alleging that the High Court had no mandate to preside over the Kwesé TV case.

In a statement released yesterday, Kwesé TV said they decided to suspend operations while waiting for the court's determination. The channel last week approached the High Court seeking clearance to continue broadcasting while waiting for the Supreme Court decision.

"We would like to inform you that the broadcasting of Kwesé TV services has been temporarily suspended following an appeal to the Supreme Court by the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ)," read the statement.

"This appeal challenged the ruling which was issued in favour of Kwesé TV by the High Court."

This comes at a time when Kwesé TV services were on rising demand as subscribers are looking for alternatives in the face of growing challenges to pay for rival channels.

