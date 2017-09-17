Somalia: Al Shabaab Militants Seize Key Town in Central Somalia

Al shabaab militants were reported to have retaken a key town in central Somalia on Sunday following a deadly attack which killed at least six soldiers, according to the locals.

The fighters mounted in battle wagons launched the attack on military base in Kalabeyr from two different directions and engaged in a fierce gunfight with government forces.

Reports from the area indicate that both sides have exchanged heavy weaponry and machine guns during the confrontation that raged on for several hours in the morning.

Al shabaab has intensified its raids against Somali government controlled towns in South and central Somalia over the past few days, to topple the UN-backed Federal government.