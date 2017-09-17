17 September 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigerian Government Grants Dangote Group 10-Year Tax Incentive

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Dangote
Dangote group.
By Oladeinde Olawoyin

The Nigerian government has granted a 10-year tax incentive to Dangote group for the construction and rehabilitation of roads, Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has said.

Mr. Fashola made this known while speaking at the Businessday Road Construction Summit, held in Victoria Island, Lagos, on Friday.

Mr. Fashola, who disclosed that construction of the Apapa to Oworonshoki end of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway has been handed over to the company, said the government had approved a review of the five-year limit on tax order enjoyed by the company to 10 years.

"We inherited a tax incentive policy for individuals to benefit from tax remission, to recover investment made in public infrastructure like roads, which other members of the public can utilise," Mr. Fashola said.

He noted that pending applications from Dangote Group were not approved by the previous administration, which the present administration has now approved and work has commenced on the 42.9 km Obajana - Kabba road in Kogi State.

The government, according to Mr. Fashola, had reviewed, "the five-year limit on that tax order to a 10-year period to sustain private investment in road infrastructure, because it is a long-term asset."

Similarly, government had reviewed "the order by amending individual investment to include groups of individuals because not all potential investors can individually muster the resources alone but can do so as a group, and recover their pro-rated share."

The minister disclosed further that the government had also signed an agreement with NLNG to construct the Bodo- Bonny Bridge at the cost of N120.6 billion with NLNG and Federal Government sharing the cost 50-50.

"As for the agreement with Dangote, we are now awaiting the design of the 35 km stretch excluding the portion that has been completed, about 7 km, by the previous administration around Mile 2 area.

"From the design, we will determine the cost and the scope of works which we hope can be executed quickly.

"As this Government promised, we will solve the Apapa and Port congestion problem. I can only tell you that the solution is now on the way," he said.

Nigeria

'IPOB Members Will Be Prosecuted for Murder, Arson'

The new Police Commissioner in Abia state, Mr Anthony Ogbizi, has said that suspected members of Indigenous People of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.