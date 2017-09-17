Kenya: Another Swiss National Resident At the Coast Killed, Ocean Used for Body Dump

Photo: Daily Nation

Mombasa — Police have launched investigation into the killing of another Swiss national in Mtwapa, Kilifi County.

Police reports indicated that Mocer Max was killed and his body dumped in the Indian Ocean by unknown people on Saturday.

Regional police boss Larry Kieng said detectives have launched a probe into the incident that has raised concerns for the safety of foreigners in the country.

"The body of the deceased had deep head injuries, we suspect he was killed and body dumped in the ocean," he stated.

Kieng said Max had lived in the country for over 10 years within Mtwapa area.

The body was moved to Pandya Hospital for postmortem.

In August, a Swiss couple was murdered and bodies dumped by the roadside in Mombasa.

Werner Borner Paul and Marrianne Borner landed at Moi International Airport on the night of August 20 and were accosted as they entered their compound by people suspected to be workers.