Kenya: Salvage What You Can and Run! Nasa Unveils Plan to Force 12 IEBC Officials Out

Nairobi — The National Super Alliance has launched a countrywide campaign to force electoral officers whom it believes are to blame for the flawed August 8 presidential election, out of office.

Coalition Presidential candidate Raila Odinga on Sunday morning listed Commissioners Abdi Guliye and Boya Molu, Commission Secretary Ezra Chiloba and the head of the repeat presidential poll project team Marjan Hussein Marjan as among 12 it wants out.

It also wants Commission Deputy Secretary Betty Nyabuto as well as the ICT Director James Muhati, Director, Legal Praxedes Tororey and Operations Director Immaculate Kassait out.

It has also listed among the 12, three who were county returning officers for Kisii, Mombasas and Nakuru.

"Institutions can't reform. They are led by the people opposed to reforms, Kenyans are coming for you," Odinga said, "salvage what you can and run, there'll be no election with you in office."

The Opposition maintains no elections will take place until the changes it has described as its irreducable minimums are effected by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

"We shall go around the country, sensitising people about our case against elections by the IEBC. We shall sensitise our people about the reforms that must take place before another election can be called," Odinga said.