17 September 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Police Nab Nine Rape Suspects

The Police in Enugu State said they had nabbed nine suspected rapists, specialised in raping female members of a church at the outskirts of Enugu.

The Spokesman of the command, Mr Ebere Amaraizu, a Superintendent of Police, disclosed this in a statement in Enugu on Sunday.

Amaraizu said that the arrest was made possible by a "well-co-ordinated intelligence information".

He said that policemen in Ozalla arrested the suspects during a night vigil in a church located at Akpasha community in Nkanu West Local Government Area.

He said that the suspects were rounded up at about 2 a.m. on Saturday.

Amaraizu said that the suspects often pretended to be worshippers in the church and would take advantage of any female worshipper going out to answer nature's call "and wreck the havoc"

According to him, they forcefully have carnal knowledge of their victims.

"This nefarious act is done while service in the church is going on, and after the rape, they run away," he said.

He said that the suspects were already regretting their actions, and were helping police in the investigation of the matter.

