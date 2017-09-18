A Durban drug dealer allegedly tried to bribe police with R100 000 to prevent her arrest and that of two others, KwaZulu-Natal police said over the weekend.

"She allegedly paid R100 000 cash to the members but the members, who refused to get involved in any corruption, arrested her for bribery, and cash was seized," said Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane.

The arrest of the woman and two others was the outcome of several months of observations and undercover operations.

The first dealer, a male, was arrested in the Bayview area on Friday and was found in possession of cocaine.

"The suspect was taken to his house in the area where more cocaine as well as suspected powder were found to the street value of more than R500 000."

"Two more suspects were arrested in the house."

It was while police were at the house, that the one suspect apparently tried to bribe the police, in order for the three arrested to be released.

The three are now due in the Chatsworth Magistrate's Court on Monday. They face charges of dealing in drugs and the woman will now also face a bribery charge.

Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa commended the team, declaring: "Those people who bribe our members, thinking that they will get away with crime, will find themselves in jail."

Source: News24