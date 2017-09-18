Nigeria: Army to Launch Operation 'Crocodile Smile II' in South-South, South-West

The Nigerian Army has said a military operation is on the way in the South-South region and some parts of the South-West of the country.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Sani Usman, who made this known in an interview with Signature TV on Saturday, said the operation is code-named Crocodile Smile II and will be launched soon in the aforementioned regions.

The army is currently undertaking operation Python Dance 2 in the South-east region. The exercise led to clashes between members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB and soldiers and has continued to generate controversy in the region.

"Look, this is the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The Nigerian military belongs to Nigeria and they have a duty to exercise in any part of the country. It is so sad that some people try to politicise these issues. They should have exercised patience and seen how this exercise would go.

"We had Operation Harbin Kunama II covering the North-West and parts of the North-Central this year. As soon as we are done with Egwu Eke II (Python Dance), we are also going on Crocodile Smile II that will cover the South-South and some parts of the South-West of the country", Mr. Usman, a brigadier general, said in the interview.

Mr. Usman did not pick calls to his phone on Sunday for confirmation but the Deputy Director, Public Relations, Sixth Division of the Army, Port Harcourt, Aminu Aliyu, confirmed that the operation will be launched soon.

"That is correct", Mr. Aliyu, a lieutenant colonel, told PREMIUM TIMES on phone.

He however said details regarding the date it will start and how it will last would be announced later.

In the wake of the clashes between soldiers and IPOB members in Abia state, the Nigerian military on Friday declared the separatist group a terrorist organisation, a move criticised by some as unconstitutional.