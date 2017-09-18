Nigeria's number one tracker on the self-made, Most Influential Nigerians, MIN, has released the list of influential Nigerians, with President Muhammadu Buhari, Ex-President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Bola Tinubu, Aliko Dangote, Tony Elumelu coming on the forefront amongst other boldfaced names enlisted.
According to MIN, it's an online digital and annual print publishing platform, designed with a bold and visionary step for human social empowerment and capital development, basically endowed to track and showcase influential Nigerians and their philanthropy.
It also said that the aim includes "to bring out the paragons and present them as role models whom we can admire, adore, and who the younger ones can pattern their lives after" as well as "assembling a vast array of high flyers from the country, and tell their stories in a way to inspire others."
From the brightest, hungriest and to the successful entrepreneurs, the categories and names as published in the now selling gold book are:-
Political Potentates
Buhari: Beyond the Iron and Steel
Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the Manchester United Way
Goodluck Jonathan: Nigeria's President of Peace
Articulatingthe 'Atikulate' Atiku Abubakar
Public Service Luminaries
Ngozi Okonji-Iweala: Taming Nigeria's Economy Via Reforms
Peter Obi: The Great Enemy of Waste
Industry Titans
Aliko Dangote: Africa's Business MVP
Folorunso Alakija: The Thorny Path to the Top
Mike Adenuga: The Understated Midas
Tony Elumelu and the Spirit of Simplicity
Femi Otedola: Nigeria's Comeback Don of Diesel
Ifeanyi Ubah: Fortune Favours the Brave
Innocent Chukwuma: Innovating Vehicular Excellence
Creative Trailblazers
Wole Soyinka: Virtuoso Writer as Enigma
Chimamanda Adichie: The Storyteller as Global Icon
Innocent Ujah Idibia: 2Baba's Legendary Rise
Genevieve Nnaji: Long Live the Queen of Nollywood
Meet Ali, the Baba of Nigerian Comedy
Social Mavens
Linda Ikeji: Social Media Amazon
Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah: Priest that Paints in Hues of Hope