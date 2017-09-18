17 September 2017

Nigeria: Buhari, Jonathan, Tinubu, Others Make Most Influential Nigerians List - MIN

Nigeria's number one tracker on the self-made, Most Influential Nigerians, MIN, has released the list of influential Nigerians, with President Muhammadu Buhari, Ex-President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Bola Tinubu, Aliko Dangote, Tony Elumelu coming on the forefront amongst other boldfaced names enlisted.

According to MIN, it's an online digital and annual print publishing platform, designed with a bold and visionary step for human social empowerment and capital development, basically endowed to track and showcase influential Nigerians and their philanthropy.

It also said that the aim includes "to bring out the paragons and present them as role models whom we can admire, adore, and who the younger ones can pattern their lives after" as well as "assembling a vast array of high flyers from the country, and tell their stories in a way to inspire others."

From the brightest, hungriest and to the successful entrepreneurs, the categories and names as published in the now selling gold book are:-

Political Potentates

Buhari: Beyond the Iron and Steel

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the Manchester United Way

Goodluck Jonathan: Nigeria's President of Peace

Articulatingthe 'Atikulate' Atiku Abubakar

Public Service Luminaries

Ngozi Okonji-Iweala: Taming Nigeria's Economy Via Reforms

Peter Obi: The Great Enemy of Waste

Industry Titans

Aliko Dangote: Africa's Business MVP

Folorunso Alakija: The Thorny Path to the Top

Mike Adenuga: The Understated Midas

Tony Elumelu and the Spirit of Simplicity

Femi Otedola: Nigeria's Comeback Don of Diesel

Ifeanyi Ubah: Fortune Favours the Brave

Innocent Chukwuma: Innovating Vehicular Excellence

Creative Trailblazers

Wole Soyinka: Virtuoso Writer as Enigma

Chimamanda Adichie: The Storyteller as Global Icon

Innocent Ujah Idibia: 2Baba's Legendary Rise

Genevieve Nnaji: Long Live the Queen of Nollywood

Meet Ali, the Baba of Nigerian Comedy

Social Mavens

Linda Ikeji: Social Media Amazon

Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah: Priest that Paints in Hues of Hope

Nigeria

