No fewer than 50 persons, including children and youths, have been reported dead in a boat mishap in Niger state.

The incident said to have occurred in the early hours of Sunday was due to a heavy rainfall in the morning while the victims were in a boat sailing, over 60 of them, going to Zumba market in Shiroro Local Government Area of the state.

However, the tide of the water, according to reports, became too much for the boat conveying them, leading to it capsizing at Kiri village in Munya Local Government area of Niger State.

Details soon...