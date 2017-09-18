18 September 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Senate to Meet Security Chiefs

Senate President Bukola Saraki said the Senate would meet with security chiefs to chart a path for resolution of contentious issues engendering tension in the South-East.

He said that the meeting, expected to hold shortly, would address the tension in the South-East and the skirmishes in Plateau.

Saraki said in a statement on Sunday in Abuja that security agencies, political and religious leaders must work for the promotion of dialogue as means for tackling agitations, to ensure peace in the country.

In the statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, he urged all Nigerians to maintain peace and avoid statements or actions capable of aggravating the tension in parts of the country.

The president of the senate said that the crises in the country were not unconnected to the economic challenges being faced by citizens.

