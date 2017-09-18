18 September 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Falz, Saka Thrill Fans At MTN/Arsenal Viewing Centres

Football enthusiasts were entertained at viewing centres yesterday in Lagos and Ibadan, while watching the English Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Chelsea FC.

The MTN, Arsenal partnership afforded excited fans an opportunity to interact with MTN Ambassadors,Falzthebahdguy and Saka.

They were at O'jez Restaurant, Lagos and the WaterShed Centre, Ibadan respectively, and raffle draws were held and a number of gifts given to lucky winners.

General Manager, Brand & Communications, MTN Nigeria, Richard Iweanoge, gave a sneak peek into what to expect going forward.

"This is set to be an exhilarating season. In addition to surprising fans like this, we have planned a number of offers to keep our customers thrilled. Football lovers will be given the chance to participate in a fantasy football league, be granted access to exclusive Arsenal match chants, wallpapers and caller tunes, and some lucky fans will also win all expense paid trips!'

"Football is like air to many Nigerians. Through this initiative, we will continue to reward their passion for the game,' concludes the MTN executive.

