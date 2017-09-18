Nigeria: Release Recovered Loot to States, APC Chieftain Advises Buhari

Ado Ekiti — A governorship aspirant in Ekiti State and former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Bimbo Daramola, has pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately share all recovered loots with states to fast-track development in the country.

Daramola said prompt release of these funds will complement the efforts of the Buhari's government in the post-recession era, which the country recently attained.

\The APC chieftain while addressing his supporters in Ado Ekiti at the weekend, said the series of bailouts being given to States by Buhari's government and the way it managed the economy in the most prudent way through the Treasury Single Account helped the country in wriggling out of the economic recession.

\Daramola posited that once the bailouts have started having effects on the economy that quick injection of loots recovered from looters into the economy will help in concretising the economic policies at all levels to ensure the country's economic survival.

"Nigeria got out of economic recession because of conscious economic efforts made by Buhari's government. If recession did not pass away, we would have end up in depression before the end of the year.

"I hope and pray that the government of President Buhari and Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, will release all recovered looted funds for the progress of the country," he pleaded.

Daramola added that the state's economy was not s bad as the present government portrays it, saying Ekiti can be a strong economy if we have a governor that can think outside the box to shore up the economy.

"It take a critical thinking in the area of investment drives to have a productive economy? Why does it appear to us in Ekiti State like things cannot work?

"Ekiti has good climatic conditions that can make us be the food basket of the nation. We can tap into our tourism potential as abounded in the Ikogoso Warm Spring, Erinta Waterfall and the Efon Rolling hills to create an economy that can stand the test of time."

Aramola urged the federal government to create enabling environment to encourage investments.

"We need to create an enabling environment to make Ekiti develop better. When there is a will, there is a way. Ekiti is not as bad as people make it looks like.

"If given the opportunity, we will revive Ekiti spirit of Entrepreneurship, produce and assemble goods that will be labeled Ekiti Products so that we can become a model like Lagos State.

"By the special grace of God, I am running as the next Governor of Ekiti State to build successor generations that will make Ekiti great again," he said.