18 September 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Student Wins Cycle With Rhino Nakuru Race

By Francis Mureithi

Sixteen-year-old Paul Kibet won the 13th annual Cycle with Rhino race held at Lake Nakuru National Park on Saturday.

Kibet, a form two student at Moi Secondary School in Nakuru, featured in the competitive senior boys' category for 14 to 17 years.

The race saw more than 600 participants drawn from 10 primary schools and four secondary schools cycle through the picturesque park to raise funds to rehabilitate the electric fence around the 188km square park to protect the endangered white rhinos.

Kibet dedicated his victory to his mother, Maureen Moraa, for supporting him.

"This victory would not have been possible without my mother's support. I dedicate this victory to her," said an elated Kibet.

