Kenya: Short Kenyan Film Wins First Oscar

A Kenyan film inspired by a terrorist attack on a Mandera-bound bus in December 2015 has become the first film shot in the country to win an Oscar.

The story line of the film Watu Wote, by three German students who had to camp in Mandera for several months, is based on the terrorist attack in which Muslims shielded Christians from Al-Shabaab attackers by offering them their Islamic attire to disguise themselves.

Katja Benrath from Hamburg Media School won in the student narrative category of the Student Oscars, and now the film can be submitted to the main Oscars for next year.

Led by production manager Tobias Rosen, the film makers intended to show the world that terrorism is not about religion but about a few individuals with ill motives.

Two people were killed and several others injured during the December 21, 2015 bus attack.

Loice Anyango, the only Christian lady on board on the fateful day, was given Islamic clothing by Muslim ladies to disguise herself as a Muslim.

A primary school teacher who was injured during the attack while fighting for the Christians succumbed to bullet injuries while undergoing treatment in Nairobi.