South Africa: ANC Files Motion of No Confidence in Herman Mashaba

The African National Congress (ANC) in the greater Johannesburg region has filed a motion of no confidence in Executive Mayor of the City of Johannesburg, Herman Mashaba, saying that he does not have the necessary competencies to lead the city.

ANC Johannesburg spokesperson Jolidee Matongo said that the party had already filed the required legal papers and was hoping that the High Court would grant the party a date in order to hear their motion.

He hoped that the matter would be heard as soon as Tuesday, September 26 just a day before their council meeting where they will table the motion.

"We have put the motion of no confidence against the mayor precisely because the mayor seems to lead the city in a manner that shows that he has no experience. The city is in a financial crisis and it's on the brink of a financial collapse and therefore with Mashaba at the helm of the city, we will find that the city may collapse," he said.

Matongo told News24 that the ANC wants the former mayor of Johannesburg and chair of the ANC in Johannesburg to be in power again.

The ANC previously graded Mashaba with an 'H' symbol as he had failed the people of Johannesburg dismally in performing his duties. Matongo said that the party had no confidence in his leadership abilities

"Even before he [Mashaba] had come into office, we had proposed our former mayor, the current Chairperson of the ANC Johannesburg region, Comrade Parks Tau. Nothing has changed so far, the national executive committee of the ANC had confirmed that Parks is who we want," said Matongo.

Matongo said that they were hoping that Mashaba would not oppose the motion of no confidence and accept it. He said he was hoping that the DA and its coalition partners would allow the motion to be tabled, discussed and debated as part of the council agenda.

